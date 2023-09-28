Giraffes in Limpopo went against each other and did battle for an unknown reason

The fight was recorded and posted on TikTok and it happened at the Makalali Safari Lodge

The woman who recorded it commented that she was scared and was trying to leave the area when it happened

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans were surprised when they watched two giraffes fight in a TikTok video at a Limpopo lodge. Images: @janluisjacobs/TikTok and Andersen Ross Photography Inc

Source: UGC

Giraffes are known to be peace-loving animals, but they, too, get mad at each other and go at it. Two giraffes were filmed at each other’s necks at a lodge in Limpopo and they did not seem to see eye-to-eye.

Two giraffes fight at Limpopo Lodge in TikTok video

In the dramatic video posted by @janlouisjacobs at the Makalali Safari Lodge in Limpopo, the two long-necked beasts are shown neck-to-neck, clashing heads and not being on the same level, despite being the same height. The one giraffe attacks the other one and the opponent is not backing off. The footage shows one on the other side of the fence striking the other.

They then square up and size each other up before throwing in more head hits and aggressively rubbing each other’s necks. Seeing wild animals fight can be bizarre sometimes, especially if the way they fight is strange. If good fences make good neighbours, these two missed the memo completely. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans react to giraffe fight

Netizens were amazed at the video and shared their views.

GiediPrime, who took the video, said the ordeal was scary for her.

“It was terrifying. These giraffes were fighting right as I tried to leave the reserve.”

Himee asked:

“What happened to the humble personality?”

Judy-Anne Dreyer was gobsmacked.

“Unbelievable power in that swing. Hectic. Nature at its best.”

Just call me Castello commented:

“What happened to good fences making good neighbours?”

Nolofatso15 added:

“Headache pills needed.”

Kholofelo Morufane wanted to know:

“Did anyone get to know what the problem was?”

Prodigious laughed:

“They were probably fighting for a man.”

Baboons attack leopard in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a troop of baboons stood together and fought a leopard.

The extraordinary video shows the primates flocking around the big cat and showing the animal flames. It appeared the leopard had attacked one of the baboons and his companions came to his aid.

Netizens were fascinated by the teamwork and admired the animals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News