A video of an epic showdown between a troop of baboons and a leopard is circulating on social media

The horde of baboons went on the offence when a leopard stalking them tried to attack in the wild

On TikTok alone, the shocking encounter has gathered a staggering 47 million views and left people shocked

A video of a troop of baboons defending themselves against a leopard. Image: @latestsightings

Source: TikTok

A video making the rounds reminded people how vicious life is for animals in the wild.

Video of baboons and leopard fight stuns netizens

A TikTok page @latestsightings that posts content about animals living in their natural habitat put the viral video on the map.

The clip shows baboons teaming up to fight off a leopard. The wild leopard tried to launch an attack on one of the baboons, and the ferocious horde turned the tables on him till he eventually fled.

Baboons vs Leopard showdown trends

The recording of the fierce encounter spread like wildfire on TikTok, with people cheering for the brave baboons. Within one day, the clip garnered over 47 million views and 2 million likes.

Animal behaviourist sheds light on baboons

According to animal experts, baboons are classified as extremely aggressive. Their high mobility and group vigilance help them from being preyed on.

"Male baboons are particularly aggressive, and retaliation often leads to the death of the leopard."

Watch the video below:

@louis215 posted:

"That first baboon to attack identifies as a lion."

@camwill2306 commented:

"Nah that leopard held its own stop the cap."

@tshimangadzodliwa mentioned:

"The first baboon to attack had enough of being preyed on."

@reginagorge wrote:

"They really said pull up."

@wamashudu posted:

"I saw the other baboon missing a leopard. With a flying kick kkkkk."

@i.am.jay said:

"Together we can win this fight."

@emanunuel added:

"The first baboon to attack has a black belt in Shotokan."

@orod_82 stated:

"Imagine the fear of the workers who paved that road."

