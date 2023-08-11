A lucky young man bragged about his new home, which is located at a Game Reserve

The man shared a video of his new herbivorous neighbours, which included zebras and rhinos

Netizens were jealous and happy at the same time and tried to score invites to the pad

A man showed off how he has made neighbours with wild animals. Image: @jjmyles96

A KwaZulu-Natal man's new neighbours include zebras and rhinoceros.

This is because the lucky man moved into Kragga Kamma Game Park's Residential Estate with wild animals.

KZN man moves into game reserve estate, shares TikTok video

The country has many estates where the residents share the land with some of nature's children. This man moved into one such estate, surrounded by the horned herbivores and the striped cousins of horses and donkeys.

@jjmyles96's TikTok video was viewed 63.1K times. The video shows how stunningly picturesque his new neighbourhood is. Aside from the breathtaking view of evergreen mountains and the clear Pietermaritzburg sky, the video shows rhinoceros and zebras grazing on people's front lawns, oblivious to the humans pleasantly in awe of their new neighbours.

Zebras are dangerous; Rhinos are not

What may come as a surprise is that zebras are not friendly animals and are dangerous to human beings. Animal Answer Guide noted that zebras can be socialized with humans in captivity, but it is best not to approach or touch them in such instances. This is because zebras cannot be fully tamed or trained.

Rhinos, on the other hand, are rarely aggressive. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, these beasts protect their calves and charge at the target when threatened or attacked. Watch the video here:

South Africans want to know how living with wild beasts feels like

Netizens' hearts dripped with pleasure and desire as they were curious about how it felt like to live with such animals.

Tas asked:

"How does it feel like to live my dream?"

Boitumelomalule84 invited herself.

"Okay, but can we get invited to the housewarming?"

Anelamahamba knows the place.

"A friend stays there. Too beautiful. I'm in awe each time I visit."

Candice Brophy was in awe.

"Wow! So beautiful!"

Durban_desi added:

"I'm jealous of you."

