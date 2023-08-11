A video of a girl walking in a mall wearing high-heeled boots has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the child holding on to her mother as she walks in the shoes that are clearly too big for her

South African netizens were amused by the video as they responded with banter and witty comments online

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

If you're new to wearing high heels, starting with a lower heel height is best. This will give you more stability and make learning how to walk in heels easier. Once you're comfortable with lower heels, you can gradually move up to higher heels.

South Africans were amused by a girl wearing big high heel boots. Image: @pam_43/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Viral TikTok video shows little girl rocks high heel boots

One baby girl, however, didn't get this memo and decided to hit the mall with her mama rocking high-heeled boots.

A video posted on TikTok by @pam__43 shows the child holding onto her mother's hand as she walks in the big shoes for the first time trying to maintain her balance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It's important to wear shoes that fit well and are comfortable. Shoes that are too tight or too loose will make it difficult to walk in heels, and that appears to be the case with our princess here, whose boots were way too big for her.

Watch the video below:

According to Travel Leisure, celebrity podiatrist Marion Yau recommends relatively low styles of high heels with wide, thick heels, built-in arch support, and cushioned footbeds.

"The most important thing is comfort for the individual," she says.

Entertained South Africans react to the funny video

Nomaswazi wrote:

"I'm this mom .. angizwan nje nokukhuluma."

Lebogang Dube commented:

"Sometimes, the best way is just to let them! Make her walk the whole mall because these ones think they know best."

Nwabi said:

"I would even walk fast you will learn."

Minnie Shenge replied:

" I'm sure she wore them by force. Ayy oBundle of joy ‍♀️."

Nthabise said:

"Ziqoke girl yeva."

Unathi Fellots commented:

"Ngisaba amehlo wabantu kanje Nkosi yami ."

Young woman shows off R15.6k Gucci loafers

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to show off how she bought Gucci loafers for more than R15 000.

A video posted by @tinoe_glam shows her opening the green luxury box as she shows off the receipt, which shows that she bought the designer shoes for R15 600 at a Gucci store using her FNB bank card.

Briefly News asked @tinoe_glam why she chose the particular style of shoe, and she said:

"Chunky loafers are a great statement shoe that go best with timeless basics such as jeans, oversized sweaters, midi skirts and blazers."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News