Two pupils wowed South African netizens with a video showing them leading up to their matric dance

The video shows them posing together two days before the special event, where they looked absolutely stunning

Many people were amazed by the snippet the couple shared of their look and shared sweet compliments

Two Grade 12 pupils had social media users madly impressed after they posted a now-viral video of them before their matric dance and on the day of the event.

Netizens fell in love with a matric couple's dance look. Image: @original_drie/TikTok

Grade 12 pupils share fun video leading up to their dance

A video posted on TikTok by @original_drie on TikTok shows the learners doing a fun pose two days leading up to the dance and ends off showing the gorgeous couple getting their photos taken on the special day.

The matric dance is a much-anticipated occasion for almost every high school pupil, as it is a rare opportunity for them to get dressed up and dance the night away with their friends and classmates. It is a chance to create memories with friends and classmates that they will cherish forever and let loose and have some fun before final exams.

Netizens impressed by the matriculants' final dance look

South Africans reacted to the video with nothing but compliments showing the couple love in the comments.

reneilwesekatane wrote:

"Just get married already ❤️."

IpawaDecorrunner said:

"We need more. Right, ma TikToker?"

Boniwe Maduna commented:

"I think ubushada oe ngeke! Y'all looks tewww good♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Hope said:

"Naze nafanelana zingane zami❤️."

Chunku_023 reacted:

"Biggie & Faith kinda vibe."

candynontsikelelo replied:

"Perfect match ."

