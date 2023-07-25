Global site navigation

Video of “Pastor” Leading Church Song While Wearing High Heels Raises Questions: “Quit Judging Y’all”
Video of “Pastor” Leading Church Song While Wearing High Heels Raises Questions: “Quit Judging Y’all”

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A video of a man fearlessly leading a church song while wearing high heels went viral on Instagram and TikTok
  • The footage sparked a flurry of reactions from internet users, fueling religious discussions in the comments
  • The pastor's outfit received both criticism and support, with some arguing that it clashed with Christian principles

A video of a pastor leading a church song
A man wearing high heels at church went viral. Image: @authenticvoice5
Source: TikTok

A video featuring a unique sight has set the internet on fire and trended on several social media platforms.

Man rocking heels causes online frenzy

In the clip, the man believed to be a pastor can be seen confidently leading a church song while sporting high heels. However, what caught the attention of many was a child in the congregation who couldn't take her eyes off the unconventional footwear.

Video of man leading a church song goes viral

The video posted on Instagram by @vimbuzzgh sparked mixed reactions among netizens. The incident ignited discussions about the proper church dress code.

Many were quick to criticise the "pastor's" attire, claiming it contradicted the principles of the Christian faith. Some rallied behind the man, emphasising the importance of not judging others based on their outward appearance.

Watch the video that also trended on TikTok below:

TikTok users discuss man's church attire

@z_thecrownjewel posted:

"That poor little girl looks so confused."

@charmaine_vries said:

"It's the child checking his shoes for me"

@_darealcee_ stated:

"The church and Christianity is turning into a joke."

@kingloyalty_17 wrote:

"He's definitely not a PASTOR, and that is definitely not a CHURCH!"

@oluimoh said:

"So nobody's talking about the granny blouse he got on."

@therealtalk_corey added:

"This is not a church; it’s another religion that’s nothing like God’s Holy Bible."

@cemeterymessenger said:

"Why are some of you criticising? Jesus is typically depicted wearing a dress, having long hair."

@heyitzkim_ suggested:

"Quit judging y’all that’s not our job."

