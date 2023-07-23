A man's courageous attempt to court his crush working at Pep with a rose and money grabbed Mzansi's attention

The gent's brave move and rejection were recorded and shared on TikTok for the whole world to see

The video went viral in a short period, and people shared varying opinions in the comments section

One man's pursuit of his crush's attention gained traction on TikTok.

Mzansi guy's attempt to woo his crush goes viral

Armed with a rose and money, he tried to win her heart while she was on duty at a Pep store.

The video uploaded by @igatsheni garnered 336 000 views and over 8 000 likes. It showed the man's brave attempt to court his crush, but she didn't look interested.

Embarrassing failed romantic gesture gets SA talking

While some applauded his courage, others criticised his approach. Many viewers expressed the man's lack of effort in dressing up properly. They said that presentation matters when trying to make a lasting impression on someone you admire.

On the other hand, a section of the viewers sympathised with the man. They admired his bravery in expressing his feelings despite the possibility of rejection.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss man's courting efforts

@a2outof10 said:

"If you ever have to pay a subscription fee to get her attention you've lost."

@gphaphane wrote:

"That's not a girl for you bro. You deserve better, someone who will appreciate everything you do bro."

@tebza497 posted:

"Good guys come last. Girls want guys like Thabo Bester."

@freddy81050 added:

"That dress code you won't win her kohlwa."

@hlubimbekwa mentioned:

"Rule #1 never simp over her. "

@lowkey.babi05 commented:

"I wasn’t laughing until he started with the money, he should have used that money to buy flowers."

@bme_ndlovu wrote:

"You deserve better my brother."

@thuthukanimasondo wrote:

"Life isn't fair. To think that some guy somewhere is actually evading her. Or just makes one call and she packs up and goes to visit him."

