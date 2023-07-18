An old lady was expecting flowers but found herself looking at both flowers and money

Her child had hidden money notes in a flower bouquet and presented it to her understandably astonished mother

Netizens saluted her actions and toasted her for giving her mother flowers while she was still living

A woman made her Mother's day with a double gift. Image: @tb123joshua

Source: TikTok

A woman's mother thought she was only receiving a bouquet. Her pleasure turned into surprise when she found a lot of money inside the bouquet!

The woman's priceless reaction warmed the hearts of many South Africans, who found the gesture precious and filled with blessings.

Woman hands flowers with money to her mother on TikTok

The video was posted by @tb123joshua and reached a quarter million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When the woman received the flowers, she smelled them and smiled. The look turned into shock as she saw money in the bouquet.

She was so surprised that she threw the bouquet on the sofa and stared at it, speechless, while her daughter showed her how the flowers were wrapped in money.

The woman also gave her a new handbag, and the look of gratitude on the older woman's face is a treasure for anyone who has done something sweet for their mothers.

View the video here:

Woman saluted on TikTok for giving mother flowers

Netizens revered her for her emotional gesture.

Nomhlemandlazi said:

"Give them flowers besa phila and money. God bless you abundantly."

AtSinakhokonke added:

"I did this for my mom, and she kept asking if I wanted the money."

Bee pointed out:

"My mom would spend it at the mall on the same day."

Asia Babe stanned:

"Priceless moments."

Dudunmafatshe was inspired.

"Planning to do this to my granny."

Boyfriend surprises bae with money flowers on her birthday

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote that a Forex trader surprised his girlfriend with a money bouquet worth R27K on her birthday.

The man, known as Grootman, folded the notes nearly into flowers and presented them to his bae for her birthday. The bae and social media were touched, and some wished their boyfriends could do the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News