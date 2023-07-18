One kid came back late from playing with her toy and gave her mother an attitude without any hesitation

The mother filmed the hilarious interaction she had with her child while she was trying to discipline her

Online users thought it was amsuing to hear just how sassy the little girl was when she was confronted

One mum ended up getting scolded by her child. The adorable kid came back from playing on her own time and was in trouble.

A TikTok video shows a daughter's response to her mother being unhappy with her for coming home late. Image: @amanda_mando0

The video of her child showing some attitude got over 85 000 likes. There were also dozens of comments from people who were entertained by the exchange between mother and daughter.

Daughter refuses to get an earful from mother in TikTok video

@amanda_mando0 posted that her child came back from playing very late. When the mother tried to ask the daughter where she was, she told her off instead. Watch the video below:

Online users amused by the little girl's feistiness in viral video

People love to see adorable children. Netizens were beside themselves when they noticed that this child is confident.

James Seshweni joked:

"Bikers are very stubborn."

Nozipho Omoregie wrote:

"So she came late on purpose just to let you know ukuthi you are not the owner of the house."

Mpiloh14 mambatha commented:

"She acts like someone who got new bf."

Maya_gee1 laughed:

"She tried to mize you. You kept pushing lol."

Mnisi added:

"The fact that she closed her eyes when she reprimanded you killed it."

Children in TikTok videos drove parents against the wall

Naughty children often viral hits. many people thought it was hilarious to hear the daughter fight back like another child did in a viral video.

