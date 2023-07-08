One little kid was eager to finally have his treats, only to be met with disappointment when it was time to eat

The child expressed his frustration and gave his grandmother an earful when he realised that she had taken his sweets

Online users were captivated by the video, as it showed how well-spoken the child was at such a young age

One child became upset after realising that his packet of sweets was missing. The kid was not shy to express himself when he found out who was to blame.

A TikTok video shows a child having a meltdown after his grandmother ate his strawberry sweets. Image: chroniclesofayron

Source: TikTok

The video of the child communicating his anger garnered over 30,000 likes. Many people enjoyed hearing the child clearly express his disappointment.

Little child confronts his grandmother over his missing sweets

In the video, Ayron, a young child, voiced his displeasure at his grandmother for taking his share of candy. He complained that his grandmother didn't even ask for his permission. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by TikTok video of child's frustration with grandma

Many people enjoy seeing the interactions between adults and children. People found it amusing how the child confidently expressed his annoyance with his grandmother in his mother tongue.

Lil'_Miz_Mayhem said:

"The way his so upset and can hold a grudge even."

Adele Belinda wrote:

"Never ending! Buy him a new pack please Ouma."

Lauren Goliath laughed:

" I’m in tears."

Kayleen Jacobs defended the kid:

"But he's not wrong tho she must ask lmao."

wallofremembarance gushed:

"He's cute, I like the English and Afrikaans."

