This little girl did not want her birthday cake cut, and her mother had to deal with the wrath after

TikTok user @ntswaloooo shared a video showing how upset her daughter was after her cake was cut

People took to the comment section to laugh at the drama toddlers serve over minor inconveniences

Toddlers will act as if they are dying over the smallest inconvenience. This mother got the full force of a toddler when her baby girl screamed the house down after her princess birthday cake got cut.

This mom shared a video showing how upset her daughter was after her cake was cut. Image: TikTok / @ntswaloooo

Source: TikTok

Children under the age of three have a hard time self-regulating. So, things like cutting a birthday cake can have them feeling as if their entire world is coming to an end.

Mom shares the drama that came with cutting her daughter's birthday cake

TikTok user @ntswaloooo shared a video showing how the drama unfolded. At first, baby girl was living the birthday spirit, clapping and smiling… however, this quickly ended when mom took a knife to her princess cake.

Little Miss was extremely upset and made it clear to her mom that she did not want her cake to be cut. Mom had no other choice but to promise to buy another cake; the crying was just not stopping.

Take a look at this typical toddler moment:

Mzansi has a laugh at the toddler drama, many know it well

Knowing the drama toddlers serve, people took to the comment section in laughter. These little humans will humble you!

Read some of the comments:

Kgalaneo jotted this down:

“Taking notes: do not cut the birthday cake. Simply let it expire.”

Forever Katli ❣️ was finished:

“Put it back together”

Ms K laughed:

“The more you said don’t cry, the harder she cried ”

O n k a h ♀️ was on baby girl's side:

“Babies are so adorable literally everything they do is cute Bathong, I never thought cutting a cake is wrong until I saw this ”

hello_sweeddyyy said:

“The painful cry at the endI got a headache on her behalf.”

Source: Briefly News