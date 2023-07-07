This dog mom found a way to keep her fur babies warm and shared it in a TikTok video

TikTok user @katherineg_dogcrew took a jacket from Ackermans and used it for her pit bull

Mzansi people loved the idea and thanked the woman for sharing the adorable video

It is cold outside, and humans are not the only ones needing nice fluffy jackets. This proud pit bull mom has found a way to use adult jackets to keep her dog warm, and it is adorable.

Dog jackets can often be expensive. So, this dog mom has found a way to keep her fur babies warm for a little less this winter.

KZN pitbull mom shares TikTok video showing how to use human jacket for dog

TikTok user @katherineg_dogcrew shared a video showing how she used a jacket that she bought from Ackermans to keep her dog warm.

By the looks of the video, she cut it a little shorter in the front and then just simply slipped it on. The adorable dog was super chuffed with the warm jacket and gave its mom a nice big cuddle.

Take a look at this sweet moment:

People loved the innovative dog jacket idea

Many people took to the comment section to express what a cool idea this is. People also loved how happy the dog was and the sweet affection it showed its owner. Dogs are just the best!

Read some of the comments:

kaydee072425 laughed:

“My dog would just eat it ”

Zana loved it:

“Oh, how cute he is knowing he needs to give his paw!”

Pru said:

“He’s your first baby, and he knows it!!!”

Robyn Pitout gushed:

“Awwww, that paw giving so cute!!! loving the jacket for Jake ”

Arisha shared:

“Ay, I wish mine could keep it on.”

