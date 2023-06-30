Washing day quickly turned sour for a man as he found his dog sleeping on his clean clothing

The brother couldn't believe his misfortune as he shared this drama on the socials

The country was behind the dog and hilariously poked fun at the situation

A young man’s pet dog broke his heart after he found it lazing around on a towel he had just washed. Image: @dylanstevejaftha

Dogs in Mzansi have no chill, and a young man found out the hard way after a dog lay on his freshly-washed towel!

The handsome fella expressed his frustrations on a TikTok post which shows the dog relaxing on top of a white towel.

Man washing sees dog lying on a white towel

Disturbed by this dog's disrespect, the heartbroken young man's hilarious video was captioned:

"Not the towel that I just washed, haybo! Where is the respect?"

The video came with an in-video caption which read:

"Nothing respects you in Satafrika."

The video begins with a shot of the dude doing his laundry on a sunny day.

The serenity of laundry day was disrupted when the video panned from the washing area to a few minutes from where he was.

His dog is shown basking in the sun while chilling on his white towel, which he just washed.

In one of his comments to netizens, Dylan Steve Jaftha said that his heart refuses to let him be mad.

According to My Pet Child, dogs sleep on their owners' clothes for various reasons.

The dog may suffer from separation anxiety, the owner's scent might still be on the clothing, or they find it snug and warm!

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers applaud dog's sense of worth

Social media stans with the dog and reminds the owner that it has high levels of self-love.

However, Dylan jokingly does not believe that his dog is not behaving like a well-behaved dog.

The owner almost went crazy because of what she did!

LuuXDmk pointed out how sassy her demeanour is.

"Wagging her tail like, 'what are you gonna do about it, because I can guarantee you can't beat me up?'"

Siphesihle pointed out that she looked rather pleased with what she did.

"Good girl wena baby. They should get you a blanket. She looks so satisfied with her actions too!"

Abahlentuli said the same thing happened to her.

"My puppy laid on my brand new white dress, and the stains cannot come off til today."

Revonia suggested she could be drawn to the towel because of its fragrant scent.

"She's enjoying the aroma of the fabric softener."

Dikeledi remarked that the dog knows her worth.

"That's a self-loving queen right there."

