The private security industry has expressed strong support for Lieutenant General police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who made explosive allegations about corruption within law enforcement

A recent development has led to a high-ranking government official being placed on leave amid allegations of wrongdoing

There is a growing call for action against corruption and greater accountability within the police service and government

The private security industry in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in full support of Lieutenant General police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi following explosive allegations he made regarding corruption and criminal collusion within the South African Police Service (SAPS) in connection with powerful politicians in Mzansi.

The private security industry rallied behind Mkhwanazi, voicing their position with strength. Image: @newzroom405/TikTok and Gallo Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

One of those whom General Mkhwanazi implicated was Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Due to the seriousness of the allegations, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made a speech on Sunday, 13 July 2025, where he revealed that Mchunu has been placed on an immediate "leave of absence" after allegations of links to organised crime groups were made against him.

Ramaphosa also declared that a judicial committee will look into the allegations, which he said jeopardised national security and violated the constitution, in his live briefing. Firoz Cachalia, a law professor, was named interim police minister, Ramaphosa added.

In a statement, Mchunu said he "stood ready to respond to the accusations" against him and denied any misconduct. The president also stated in his speech that the accusations against Mchunu "call for an urgent and comprehensive investigation" and include corruption in law enforcement and meddling in investigations into political deaths.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Private security sector in KZN shows Mkhwanazi support

South Africans continue to show support for Mkhwanazi after his claims shook public confidence in law enforcement, prompting widespread debate and concern. As for the most recent to climb on the bandwagon, it was the private security industry in KwaZulu-Natal.

The spokesperson for the private security company stated to @newzroom405 in a video that was shared by the publication on 15 July 2025 on TikTok. He revealed that all the security companies in KwaZulu-Natal Province have come together in support of the Provincial Police Commissioner by saying the following:

"All our security companies are standing together 100% behind Mkhwanazi. We have been fighting crime for a very long time, so we have seen the corruption firsthand. Mkhwanazi would have never gone live and made the statements he made without the evidence. He’s sitting with all that evidence behind him, and I think we need to make a stand. We need to stand together as a country and start fighting back, and let's rid ourselves of all that corruption. Let’s turn our country around for the better and keep our civilians safe, said the spokesperson for the private security company.

The man went on to ask people if they would like to live in a country where they could walk freely, and added that he believes South Africa does not have a racism problem but a corruption problem. He urged each person in Mzansi to stand together, regardless of race or political agenda.

"Let's fight together to get this country back to where we were. We used to be a first-world country; let's get back there. We can all do it together," he added.

As support for Mkhwanazi grows, many South Africans are calling for greater accountability within the police service and government.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on Mkhwanazi saga

People in South Africa shared their take on the Mkhwanazi saga as they flooded the comments section, saying:

Zanele said:

"This is not a race war; we need to stand together indeed."

IamMduduzi added:

"We stand with Makhwanazi."

Wendy_Khumalo expressed:

"Mkhwanazi is our Moses who was sent by God to protect us from evil."

Mr.Shezi shared:

"Private security has 100% of my respect, we pay without hesitation, we stand with Mkhwanazi."

Joy Mpho Nelson commented:

"Enough is enough. Let’s make South Africa great again, together."

The private security industry came together in support of Mkhwanazi and shared their stance. Image: @newzroom405

Source: TikTok

More stories on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Briefly News reported that a local church congregation rallied behind KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi by holding a special prayer session for his protection and strength.

reported that a local church congregation rallied behind KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi by holding a special prayer session for his protection and strength. A throwback video of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has gone viral, showing him being alert and highly observant while casually speaking to a man at a local shopping mall.

A South African man has sparked a wave of admiration and interest after breaking down the reason behind KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s distinctive uniform.

Source: Briefly News