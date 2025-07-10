A throwback video of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has gone viral, showcasing his alertness and professionalism

The clip highlights the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner's exceptional situational awareness, while he continuously surveys his surroundings

The public response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Mkhwanazi's leadership, discipline, and proactive approach to policing, which has inspired conversations around the need for more officers to emulate his example

A throwback video of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has gone viral, showing him being alert and highly observant while casually speaking to a man at a local shopping mall.

A video of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's vigilance at the mall has gone viral, drawing praise from online users.

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the South African law enforcement official who is serving the KwaZulu-Natal Province of South Africa as the Provincial Police Commissioner made serious allegations of political interference in police work and links to organised crime during a media briefing that took place on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi vigilant at the mall

In the footage, shared on TikTok by user @thehumbletiger8 on 28 December 2024, it has gone viral on social media.

The clip showcased General Mkhwanazi engaging in conversation with a man. While the chat appears casual on the surface, Mkhwanazi’s body language and movement reveal that he remains on high alert. Many South Africans have praised his composure, noting how he continuously surveys his surroundings while keeping his hand close to his holster throughout the interaction.

One person said the following in the comments section:

"Check his awareness, and his hand is always close to the weapon. different breed."

This isn’t the first time Mkhwanazi has drawn public admiration. Known for his hands-on approach and firm stance on crime in KZN, the commissioner has developed a reputation for being both disciplined and present on the ground.

The public response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many applauding Mkhwanazi for leading by example in terms of vigilance and professionalism.

The video sparked wider conversations around leadership in the police force and the need for more officers to emulate Mkhwanazi’s proactive approach, especially given the country’s crime levels.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

South Africans were impressed by General Mkhwanazi's posture as they took to the comments section to rave about him, saying:

MB said:

"All South Africans love this policeman; criminals hate him."

User expressed:

"Tjo he's always on the alert, his hand always close to his weapon tjoo a true soldier."

Tebogo_M shared:

"Some of us don't even know the names of our provincial generals, but we know Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi."

Tiktoker wrote:

"I love how he always locates his hand."

TT1. The Transitional stated:

"Mkhwanazi is a real, authentic cop. His posture, his countenance, his persona and expression."

