A video of little boy followed back home by two large dogs has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok video shows the boy being tugged by a pit bull and a German shepherd as his mother observes from inside the house

The concerned mother pleaded with her son to return the dogs to where he found them

One adventurous little boy had his mother stressed when he came home with two furry and intimidating friends.

A boy arrived home with two big dogs after going out to play. Image: @_thehaley/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Boy arrives home with two random dogs

A video captured by the mother @_thehaley inside her house shows the boy approaching the door with a pit bull and a German shepherd following him closely.

In the clip, the mother can be heard asking Junior where he got the dogs and who they belong to. The boy responds that he doesn't know the owner and just saw them while out playing, and the dogs just followed him.

The unsettled mother barely opens the door as she peeps through a small gap to monitor her son and the evidently playful dogs as they jump and tug on the boy. She tells her son that he needs to return the dogs where he found them.

She captioned the funny video:

"It's alwaysssss something with my son ‍♀️ why would he show up with these dogs at my door ."

The German shepherd dog is a large, agile, muscular dog of noble character and high intelligence, American Kennel Club reports. Loyal, confident, courageous, and steady, the German Shepherd is truly a dog lover's delight.

According to The Spruce, the pit bull type dogs typically have muscular, stocky builds with deep chests and large, square heads. They’re notoriously determined dogs.

Social media users call boy a dog whisperer

This boy clearly has a way with dogs. Many netizens were amazed by how the dogs were drawn to him and went as far as to call him a dog whisperer.

Danni responded:

"This door being cracked open has me weak!!! "

Alisha said:

"And he calling the other one like he raised them from puppies."

Zebra wrote:

"He brought you two of the most vicious looking, gangster dogs ever!!"

gabbsterr04 replied:

"It’s you talking to him through the door like a stranger ."

Quannie commented:

"He's the dog whisperer."

Amberly said:

"Not him being the neighbourhood dog whisperer ."

Joiemonii reacted:

"Kids, don’t be scared of nothing!"

Sean replied:

"He the dog whisperer."

Source: Briefly News