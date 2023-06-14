An Eastern Cape woman shared a video of herself arriving home to her family in the countryside

She captured the moment they reacted to seeing her walk into the yard for TikTok

Netizens who saw the video stood no chance of containing their emotions after seeing how emotional they all were

A woman from the Eastern Cape captured her father and son's instant reactions after she arrived home after a long. Image: @Nikitha_Ndamase

A mother from Port St Johns, Eastern Cape, decided to film the reactions of her father and son upon seeing her after a long time.

As she slowly walked to the farmhouse, two people and several sheep huddled together against the house's wall were visible.

Eastern Cape woman shares TikTok video of overjoyed father and son seeing her after a long time

She was first greeted by her father, who seemed frozen with disbelief when he saw her, so he just stared at her with a big smile.

Her son then ran from around the corner, scaring away the sheep his grandfather was attending to, to welcome his mother.

Watch the video below:

The boy put a hand over his eyes, presumably to hide his tears of joy from his Mom's TikTok followers.

Mzansi TikTok reacts to Port St John woman's family welcoming her home

At just over 207k views, the video touched Nikitha_Ndamase's TikTok followers, and the comments section was predictably crying.

Read some of the comments below:

Isaliwakazi_umlambokazi got triggered:

"This triggered me, I miss my dad️."

Ntosh Ncama couldn't keep her tears in:

"I'm so emotional right now. Missing my parents, it's been 28 years. This is beautiful."

Nthabiseng Thamae518 said:

"How Blessed. That's my parents' smiles right there."

Lelethumdepa_ missed home:

"Okay I need to go home."

Philela Mlamla gushed:

"Nothing more exciting then being back in this city."

