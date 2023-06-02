This man shared the beautiful plot of land you can get in Randfontein for 1.6 million

Many people took to the comments to share what they would do with this land

For 1.6 million, the land that you can buy in one area compared to another can be a shocker. This man showed the land you would get in Randfontein, Gauteng, for 1.6 million, and it is stunning!

TikTok account @henrytheplug showed the lush 2-hectare plot of land in a video. TikTok / @henrytheplug

People are slowly learning that investing in property is a smarter decision as opposed to buying fancy cars and designer clothing.

TikTok video shows what 1.6 million gets you in farming land in Randfontein, Gauteng

TikTok account @henrytheplug shared a video showing a gorgeous 12-hectare plot of land in Randfontein, Gauteng, that is up for sale for 1.6 million.

It comes fully fenced with electricity and borehole water, ready to turn it into anything your heart desires! Take a look at this beauty:

Mzansi people dream of the things they would do with this land

Owning land is a blessing. Many people took to the comment section to share their dreams of owning a plot of land just like this.

Read some of the comments:

GRFIC0 said:

“Beautiful, we once worked on a farm. The most important is security. Do invest in proper security otherwise, anything will be stolen.”

Black Love dreamed:

“I've never wanted expensive cars, designer clothes, none of that. I've always wanted a FARM and land!!!✊”

Benedictmaine shared:

“5000 a month for a period of 12 months, we good to go, only 30 serious farmers.... the rest we build rooms for to sustain or we build a market.”

KARABO K said:

“Let me put this on my vision board ”

