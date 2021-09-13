Halala: Young Woman Starts Sustainable Farming Business, Inspires Mzansi

A local businesswoman has dazzled Mzansi with her sustainable seed business

The herbs, flowers, and vegetables are packaged in 100% recyclable material

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their thoughts on the super-cool innovation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local entrepreneur has dazzled Mzansi with her up-and-coming seed business. The inspiring businesswoman has created packaging for her products from recycled paper which makes the seedlings totally eco-friendly.

A local woman has founded her own seed business. She's definitely an inspirational lady. Images: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, local business page @KasiEconomy shared her story.

"Meet @lerat0_ founder of @LinaleliC a company that retails SEED paper products, once planted the paper grows into flowers,herbs or veggies. The paper is RECYCLED and embedded with seeds.

"The paper is great for, business card, flyer, bookmark etc," they captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African social media users were left awe-struck. Many wanted to know exactly how they could get their hands on a pack of the cool seeds.

Check out some of the comments below:

@macsleem said:

"When will it go global? We need it in Kenya."

@T_Daniel__ said:

"Nice invention, love it."

@uZweli said:

"Interesting..."

@ElizePietersen said:

"Absolutely amazing!"

@NmabokelaNonoza said:

"Women are doing amazing things hey."

@LooAfrique said:

"This is brilliant... These can make perfect gift cards #comeyearendfunction."

Female farmer explains how she got into the business, gives advice to girls

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that we wrote a piece about a female farmer, @Keneilwe_farmerette, who took some snaps with her squad. Her squad turned out to be cows and she is a farmer.

Briefly News got in contact with her and asked her how she got into farming, what her plans are for the future, what she thinks about the country and if she had any advice for young girls.

She revealed that her father's best friend was a farmer and she had followed him everywhere. Growing up, she never thought that she'd become a farmer but she had learned so much that it came naturally to her.

Working in a male-dominated environment

She believes that there is still a lot of negativity around women in the workplace, especially those that succeed as CEOs and farmers. She feels that working in a male-dominated environment forces her to prove herself or go the extra mile because she is a woman.

"Working in a male-dominated industry you always have to prove yourself or go an extra mile just because you are a woman. I stand tall and proud of the path I’ve chosen it’s my passion and no stigma will stand in my way."

Her plans for the future

@Keneilwe_farmerette wants to become a commercial farmer and create a foundation to help other farmers and youth succeed and grow. She also hopes to train students and provide employment.

"Economically we still have to grow, we lack initiative and support as the agricultural sector. Many want to start but limited land or no resources. We can try to motivate but until when? we need to start somewhere, there’s a lot of talking but no action."

Advice for young girls

She had some amazing advice for young girls and shared what she had learned.

"To all young girls, let passion be your drive. Be realistic, work with what you have. Allow yourself the opportunity to fail in order to learn and grow, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Be smart passionate patient and persistent."

Source: Briefly.co.za