A few weeks ago, Briefly News wrote a piece about a female farmer, @Keneilwe_farmerette, who took some snaps with her squad. Her squad turned out to be cows and she is a farmer.

Briefly News got in contact with her and asked her how she got into farming, what her plans are for the future, what she thinks about the country and if she had any advice for young girls.

She revealed that her father's best friend was a farmer and she had followed him everywhere. Growing up, she never thought that she'd become a farmer but she had learned so much that it came naturally to her.

Working in a male-dominated environment

She believes that there is still a lot of negativity around women in the workplace, especially those that succeed as CEOs and farmers. She feels that working in a male-dominated environment forces her to prove herself or go the extra mile because she is a woman.

"Working in a male-dominated industry you always have to prove yourself or go an extra mile just because you are a woman. I stand tall and proud of the path I’ve chosen it’s my passion and no stigma will stand in my way."

Her plans for the future

@Keneilwe_farmerette wants to become a commercial farmer and create a foundation to help other farmers and youth succeed and grow. She also hopes to train students and provide employment.

"Economically we still have to grow, we lack initiative and support as the agricultural sector. Many want to start but limited land or no resources. We can try to motivate but until when? we need to start somewhere, there’s a lot of talking but no action."

Advice for young girls

She had some amazing advice for young girls and shared what she had learned.

"To all young girls, let passion be your drive. Be realistic, work with what you have. Allow yourself the opportunity to fail in order to learn and grow, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Be smart passionate patient and persistent."

