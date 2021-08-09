As Briefly News celebrates the women who helped shape modern-day South Africa back in 1956 when they marched against the then-pass law, Briefly News also celebrates its women.

Briefly News has been breaking ground since its inception in 2014. Today, it is South Africa’s largest entertainment news publisher by audience, according to Alexa.com, and is run almost entirely by a women-led team.

Briefly News is run by a dynamic group of professionals, including Rianette Cluley, Sibusisiwe Lwandle, Thando Mpembe, Reeshni Chetty and Maryn Blignaut. Image: Original

Briefly News prides itself in being a leader in diversity and equality, giving our talented team of writers an equal opportunity to strive and grow within our company. We recognise professionalism, loyalty, talent and leadership in all our employees and strive to give each one an equal opportunity.

The project is run by a team of nine women, which includes its CEO, director, four newsdesk managers, a proofreader, business developer and social media managers.

“Covid19 has reshaped the way companies work and many women have become work-from-home mothers but Briefly News prides itself in being the leader on this front, having always had a work-from-home policy, even before the pandemic,” Cluley said.

“Our team is made up of full-time, working moms raising their kids, single mothers providing for their families, young women breaking stereotypes in the industry, such as current affairs and sports, and others pursuing PhDs in their field of studies.

“For instance, Maryn Blignaut, the human interest newsdesk manager, not only finds the best stories for her writers but juggles that while raising her nine-month-old baby. Her colleague and the entertainment newsdesk manager, Sibusisiwe Lwandle, is a mom of two and juggles this fast-paced desk alongside all her mom duties.

“Breaking huge stereotypes in the world of sports is our newest manager, Thando Mpembe, who heads the sports desk on Briefly News, as well as Reeshni Chetty, who heads the current affairs newsdesk,” Cluley said.

Yelena Boginskaya, the co-CEO of Genesis Media Emerging Markets, the holding company of Briefly News, said:

“We strongly believe that a diverse workforce is what makes Briefly News unique and successful. We just love the things in each other that makes us special and it helps us understand the audience we serve better. The beauty of South Africa is in its diversity, so why not enjoy it?”

The gender gap in South Africa remains stagnant

In the PwC Executive Directors Report 2021, it was found that women representation in senior management and executive roles has remained unchanged.

Despite companies introducing initiatives to bolster this, many companies are finding it hard to get the ball rolling and promote gender and racial diversity within their senior leadership, the report states.

According to the report, just 81 women are members of the executive director population. And although there are moves to raise more awareness for gender diversity, there is still a huge gap in the South African sector.

Briefly News is breaking barriers and setting trends in this field, with almost 70% of its total workforce being women, while eight of the nine managers are female.

“It’s truly something to be proud of. We’re a fierce and professional team of women who support each other. I think we’ve proved women can be a force to be reckoned with. The best part is, we have the full support of the men in our team too, who aren’t afraid to recognise and celebrate the women leading their teams.

“It’s my hope that we can serve as inspiration for young girls and women who want to break barriers,” Cluley said.

Celebrating the 20 000 women who marched for our rights in 1956

National Women’s Day is celebrated annually on 9 August in South Africa and pays tribute to the march of about 20 000 women in 1956 to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the then-pass laws. This law required black South Africans to carry an internal passport which aimed to segregate the nation, control urbanisation and manage migrant labour in the apartheid era.

Iconic women synonymous with the anti-apartheid laws march included its leaders Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams, with participants including Frances Baard.

Briefly News wishes all our women readers a happy National Women’s Day. Thank you for your inspiration, motivation and love.

