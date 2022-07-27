Primrose and Tatenda were moved to work together to start a farm that would serve as a lasting legacy for their family

Their images were shared by HOBO Group ZA on Facebook recently and show them loved up in their large cabbage garden

They started their agricultural enterprise five years ago and have inspired many people in South Africa

A couple becomes unstoppable and wealthy when they put their minds, expertise, and abilities together. Farming couple, Primrose and Tatenda put their heads together and joined hands and their shared passion to build a legacy for their family by starting a vegetable farm five years ago.

Primrose and Tatenda joined efforts and their shared passion for farming to start their thriving business. Image: HOBO Group ZA/Facebook

They decided to follow their passion and embark on a farming journey that is currently thriving, although it came with its fair share of challenges.

Their wholesome images were shared on Facebook recently by HOBO Group ZA of Facebook and show their pair embraced together on their lush cabbage farm which is proof of their hard work.

The Facebook post also revealed that Primrose and Tatenda managed to overcome their trials and created a rhythm where they are now able to effortlessly implement all tasks and strategies required for a farm to run successfully.

South African social media users were inspired by their amazing accomplishments and ability to work so well together.

Nash Carter Bw said:

“May people wth pure intentions meet people with pure intentions .”

Mpho Molemane responded:

“I like it you are my inspiration me n my wife r on the same page.”

Pelma Pule commented:

“Soooi inspired hle.... ❤️.”

Source: Briefly News