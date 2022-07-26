Nadia Nakai and AKA have been flooding the timeline with magnetic pictures and videos of them in love and living the soft life as a couple

Nadia recently shared a number of pictures with the caption hinting that the couple will be together for a lifetime

The female rapper even stated that she would love to carry Supamega's children in the near future

Nadia Nakai and AKA are one of the most popular celebrity couples in South Africa. The happily in-love rappers have been posting a lot of sweet pictures and videos on Instagram, giving their followers a glimpse into their love lives.

Nadia Nakai says she wants to have AKA's children and fans are amped. Image: @akaworldwide and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

This was not always the case because they kept their love hidden for a long time. According to Nadia, as reported by SowetanLIVE, the couple knew each other for a long time before they became a couple. They had long friendly conversations before dating, and it appears that those have blossomed into a romantic relationship.

“I’ve known Kiernan for years. He was respectful every time I’d meet him. We never had personal issues and obviously out of the respect for my label boss, I would refrain from socialising too much with him,” said Nadia to SowetanLIVE.

The award-winning rapper also told SowetanLIVE that she would like to have children with AKA after witnessing his excellent parenting skills with Kairo. Nadia recently uploaded the following photos to Instagram:

Source: Briefly News