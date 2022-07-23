Nadia Nakai and AKA's relationship may have come as a surprise to many South Africans, but the stars are serving couple goals

Peeps have shared different views concerning the pair's blossoming romance, with many accusing them of being in a fake relationship for clout

Bragga and the Fela In Versace hitmaker have paid no attention to the trolls and have been turning haters green with envy with their loved-up posts

Nadia Nakai and her bae AKA are not ashamed to show some PDA despite what has been said about their affair. The celeb couple had Mzansi at a standstill when they finally confirmed that they were an item after months of speculation from fans.

Nadia Nakai and AKA have been keeping their fans updated on their blossoming romance. Image: @akaworldwide and @nadianakai.

Their relationship has been under the spotlight, with many accusing the stars of pretending to be together to revive their careers. The Supa Mega and Bragga have turned a deaf ear to the naysayers and have been painting timelines red with their loved-up snaps.

Briefly News compiled 4 pictures where the award-winning rappers served couple goals.

Instagram Official

Nadia Nakai made her romance with AKA Instagram official with a cute video. The Amai rapper posted a short clip while sitting on her boo's lap and captioned it:

"Mega to Mega"

The One

It's clear that the rappers are head over heels in love with each other. Nadia Nakai has remained focused on her man despite all the noise around them. She left haters green with envy when she posted snaps alongside AKA and tagged him "The One."

Kicking it with bae

The Young, Famous and African star also left peeps lovesick when she headed to her Instagram with snaps of the Energy rapper carrying her on his back. She captioned it:

"Kicking it with bae."

Working together

A couple that works together plays together. Nadia recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage while doing a photoshoot with the Supa Mega. They looked stylish in matching pink outfits, and she wrote:

"On set."

