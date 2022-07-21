Mohale Motaung and his rumoured bae Lasizwe are now struggling to keep their blossoming affair under wraps

The celeb couple who had the rumour mill spinning when they were spotted at the Durban July has given Mzansi another reason to believe they are officially together

Mohale and Lasizwe were spotted having an interview while holding hands at the highly anticipated Roast of Khanyi Mbau

The much anticipated Roast of Khanyi Mbau is happening, and stars stepped out dressed to kill as they witnessed one of their own being thrown into the fire.

Mohale Motaung and Lasizwe turned heads after a video of them arriving at Khanyi Mbau's Roast went viral. Image: @ComedyCentralAF, @lasizwe and @mohale_77

The show may be happening today, but fans will get to see all the spicy action on 8 August. Peeps have been itching to see and hear what goes down at the roast and have been waiting anxiously for any updates in the streets.

Khanyi Mbau didn't want to give much away, but she showed off her fabulous outfit. The reality TV star didn't want to be roasted while looking like a beggar. Instead, she pulled up oozing elegance.

As fans were going through Twitter scouring for content from the roast, they came across Mohale and Lasizwe giving an interview while holding hands. Recall the stars caused a buzz when they seemingly confirmed that they are a couple. Mzansi loved that the pair looked happy.

