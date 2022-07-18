Khanyi Mbau is head over heels in love with her Zimbabwean-Dubai-based boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga

The star has been painting the timeline red with her loved-up photos from their baecations and getaways

The Young, Famous and African star recently revealed that she had her man, Kudzai's name tattooed on her leg

Khanyi Mbau has just shown Mzansi that she can do whatever it takes to prove her love to Kudzai Mushonga.

Khanyi Mbau recently debuted a new tattoo of her man Kudzai's name. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The pair had all eyes on their relationship when they broke up. Khanyi even left Kudzai in Dubai. Peeps also had a lot to say about their affair following Khanyi's steamy scenes in the popular Showmax telenovela The Wife.

The Redroom actress and her businessman boo have chosen to pay no attention to the haters and focus on each other. Their timelines are filled with luxury, from shopping in designer shops to dining in 5-star restaurants.

Mbau recently turned heads when she debuted a tattoo of Kudzi's name on her leg. The star posed in a black top, showing off her toned legs and new ink. ZAlebs reports that she captioned the post:

"Since I was 17, did I lie? Did I lie?"

Khanyi Mbau's Instagram fans loved her new body ink. Many headed to the comments section to share that they were inspired to also follow in her footsteps.

@phomolo_maganedisa wrote:

"Are you even Khanz Mom??cant bilivit."

@grantdiamond_x said:

"Libra’s don’t lie, We rather hurt you with the TRUTH."

@fezile_mdlalose commented:

"Tattoo momma."

@niaz_black noted:

"You inspire me to rock my firm calf legs with pride, ngishoda nge shin lesi fresh but working on it......❤️❤️❤️❤️ You saved me."

@wellnesscoach_fifwa added:

"Geez, goals of having my manz tattoo."

