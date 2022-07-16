Somizi Mhlongo is one celebrity who will celebrate his wins no matter how big or small

The star recently took to his Instagram page to reveal to his followers that he had bought a loaf of bread from Saxon Hotel

The Living The Dream With Somizi star showed the expensive loaf of bread in a video that has since gone viral

Reality television star Somizi Mhlongo can finally afford a Saxon loaf and can't keep calm. The star shared the news in a hilarious video.

Somizi Mhlongo was ecstatic after finally managing to buy a loaf of brown bread at Saxon. Image; @somizi.

Source: Instagram

The Living The Dream With Somizi star may be a household name in the entertainment industry, but he still celebrates the small wins.

Taking to his Instagram page, Somizi Mhlongo posted a video unpacking the bread. We don't blame the Idols SA judge; the packaging alone screams quality.

The evidently excited star said when he was growing up, he used to buy bread from tuckshops in Orlando, Jacaranda or Bree, but now he can afford to buy bread from Saxon Hotel. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I can proudly say, mama, I made it. Yesterday I bought a brown loaf at Saxon."

Somizi's fans found the video hilarious and inspiring. Many headed to the post's comment section to share different comments.

@ts_goddess89 said:

"My 6 year old daughter is laughing so hard after watching this with her. That time she don't even understand Zulu aai Somizi."

@the_great_one_m commented:

"Is this the last supper Jesus bread??"

@gogomanzinispeaks added:

"I thought it was African black soap ."

@misty_bae_s noted:

"You are such a vibe."

@sabinamaponya wrote:

"Amen so true"

@nthabiseng_sm said:

" You so Funny."

@hrhlungstar added:

"Ooh but ofcoz, how's the street name coming along."

Siyabonga Shibe who played Gwaza Majola in The Wife in trouble for not returning borrowed car keys on time

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that former The Wife actor Siyabonga Shibe is in trouble with the law for failing to return a borrowed car on time. The star borrowed the vehicle from singer Bhar but started playing hard to get when it was time to give back the keys.

Bhar, real name Sfiso Mshengu allegedly resorted to using the services of a toll company to get the vehicle back after efforts to get a hold of Shibe were fruitless.

According to SowetanLIVE, the businessman even opened a police case against the actor at the Durban Central police station. Per the police report, the actor was supposed to return the car after a week but still had it three weeks later.

