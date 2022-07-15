Popular actor Siyabonga Shibe landed in trouble after he allegedly failed to return a borrowed car at the agreed time

According to reports, Shibe, who played the infamous Gwaza Majola in The Wife, borrowed the car from musician Sfiso Mshengu popularly known as Bhar

However, the actor responded to the claims by saying that there was no deadline on their agreement

Former The Wife actor Siyabonga Shibe is in trouble with the law for failing to return a borrowed car on time. The star borrowed the vehicle from singer Bhar but started playing hard to get when it was time to give back the keys.

Bhar, real name Sfiso Mshengu allegedly resorted to using the services of a toll company to get the vehicle back after efforts to get a hold of Shibe were fruitless.

According to SowetanLIVE, the businessman even opened a police case against the actor at the Durban Central police station. Per the police report, the actor was supposed to return the car after a week but still had it three weeks later. Bhar said:

"Siyabonga started being arrogant to me. I gave him this car out of trust. Whenever I asked him to return my car, he would arrogantly tell me that he will pay me."

He added that he had to toll the car because he wanted to hire it out during the Durban July weekend. He added:

"I had to get the car back using a tracking company because I needed it for business. I started this business because I was hit hard by Covid-19."

ZAlebs reports that Siyabonga Shibe responded to the claims saying that he did not know that the matter had escalated so quickly. He also revealed that his deal with Bhar didn't have an expiry date. He said:

"I was not aware that there is an existing case opened against me. When I borrowed the car, we did not have a deadline. I was supposed to have the car for the whole month. Even the payment did not have an expiry date."

