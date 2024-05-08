20-year-old Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala is attracting interest from Europe after playing a starring role this season

Shabalala has scored twice in 16 matches, including the winning goal against SuperSport United on Friday, 27 April 2024

Fans took to social media to show their admiration for the young Amakhosi star as they back Shabalala to make the move

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala could earn a move to Europe. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Mduduzi Shabalala is a wanted man as European clubs circle around the talented 20-year-old Kaizer Chiefs midfielder.

The Chiefs star, who scored the winning goal against SuperSport United on Friday, 27 April 2024, has been the shining light for an Amakhosi side struggling for consistency.

Mduduzi Shabalala has impressed European scouts

Shabalala is wanted by European clubs, as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a KickOff source, Shabalala nearly joined Belgian side KVC Westerlo recently, while other clubs across Europe have shown an interest.

The source said:

"Shabalala still fits the profile of what will win him a move but has been encouraged to do more than just enjoy the comforts of being on the books of Chiefs. The youth international was previously wanted by Belgian club KVC Westerlo after impressing during trials, but the deal eventually didn't happen due to transfer clause-related matters."

Fans back Shabalala to leave Chiefs

Amakhosi fans, who have given up hope they will finish in the top eight of the PSL this season, wish the young midfielder good luck regarding a possible move to Europe.

Happy Mahappys admires Shabalala

"Good player, Mdu. Love this boy."

Thusang Motloung wishes him well:

"Good luck, boi."

Lonwabo LonBee Gebashe wants Shabalala to leave Chiefs:

"I wish he can go and leave Chiefs."

Kwanele Charlo is a fan:

"Shabalala is a good player despite playing for a weak Chiefs. I'm a Pirates Supporter, but truth be told."

Sishuba Ziebosslord Unruly thinks a move will be the best thing for Shabalala:

"Shabba needs a spine, which Chiefs don't have at the moment."

Kaizer Chiefs extend Sifiso Hlanti's contract

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have extended 34-year-old defender Sifiso Hlanti's stay at the club by a year.

Hlanti's previous deal expires at the end of June 2024 and Amakhosi fans are divided by the decision to keep the player at the club.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News