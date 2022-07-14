Nota Baloyi doesn't feel okay if he doesn't speak his mind on social media, and it often leads to him being dragged

The controversial celebrity trended once again for suggesting that black women are a security risk

Baloyi even threw rugby star Siya Kolisi in the conversation, saying he admires him because he has peace of mind

Nota Balo has struck again, but this time his gun was not pointed at Mihlali Ndamaswe alone but all black women.

Nota Baloyi has shot fires at black women in a Twitter rant. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

The controversial music executive who has made a name for always speaking his mind without filters has come after black women.

According to ZAlebs, Nota Baloyi headed to his Twitter page to say that he admires men who are married to white women because black women are a security risk. He wrote:

"Black women are a security risk… Engage with caution & from a distance. Siya Kolisi has peace of mind & that’s priceless. We can’t be fathering adults in our youth. Black women want to be perpetual minors so find yourself a Rachel before it’s too late, failing which you suffer."

Nota Baloyi's observation rubbed his followers the wrong way. Many took to his timeline to tell him to speak for himself; not all black women are bad.

@Kwenaldo said:

"Your mom & sisters & cousins are also Black Women."

@TheOpinionSA added:

"Chief, your message is all over the place. You can't address the frailities of our contemporary black women while praising and advancing the stature of white women as the suitable alternative for young man."

