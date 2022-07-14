Siv Ngesi is not backing down from exploring his feminine side with his controversial drag persona Sivanna Ngesi

The talented actor and comedian has come under fire from social media users for being a drag queen

Siv recently left peeps short for words with a spicy video where he showed off his unmatched pole dancing skills

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Siv Ngesi is a proud drag queen. The star who has been criticised for fully embracing his drag persona Sivanna Ngesi recently set the internet on fire.

Siv Ngesi had social media users buzzing with his saucy dancing video. Image: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

The talented comedian and actor has always pointed out that South African men call him out for fully embracing Sivanna Ngesi.

Taking to his Twitter page, the star gave peeps what to talk about with a spicy video. Siv displayed his unmatched pole dancing skills in the now-viral clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to ZAlebs, Ngesi coupled the clip with a spicy caption that stunned social media users. He wrote:

"Many Xhosa men have had an issue with me pole dancing, so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about! Don’t forget, I can still kick you while wearing these heels."

As expected, the clip received mixed reactions from social media users. Some lauded Siv for his pole dancing skills, while others called the star out.

@caramelvodka wrote:

"I love how passionate you are, Really inspiring. Please set up a class I'd like to join."

@stuphalo1 commented:

"I give up, guys. who is going to marry Xhosa women when such a good breed of Xhosa man is turning. Xhosa nation you have a pandemic on your hands.ake nihlale nixoxe ngoba isizwe saka Xhosa Siya phela."

@baukept added:

"Crazy skill!!! Hard work…don’t think people realise how hard this is!"

Toya Delazy speaks out against treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in South Africa: “Stop being cruel”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Toya Delazy has blasted South African society for failing to accept members of the LGBTQ+ community. Toya Delazy shared a lengthy statement in support of soccer star Portia Modise, who was victimised for her sexual preference.

According to The South African, the UK-based star, whose real name is Latoya Buthelezi, urged LGBTQ+ community members to leave the country if they wanted to prosper.

Per the publication, the singer headed to her Facebook page to write a lengthy post detailing why members of the LGBTQ+ community need to go overseas. She said black people bring each other down because they are jealous of each other and always want to judge.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News