Sizwe Dhlomo has thanked Anele Mdoda for playing an instrumental role in his radio career, which started back in 2009

The Kaya FM presenter shared that the popular 947 breakfast host coached him about the dos and don'ts of radio when he landed a presenting gig on YFM

The media personality's followers took to his comment section to praise his friendship with the bubbly Anele

Sizwe Dhlomo has opened up about her friendship with Anele Mdoda. The radio personality thanked the 947 breakfast show host for playing an instrumental role in his radio career.

Sizwe took to his timeline and penned a lengthy appreciation thread to the bubbly Anele. The two stars have been friends for more than a decade.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe revealed that Anele spent months coaching him about radio. At the time, Sizwe Dhlomo had landed a radio gig at YFM in 2009. Before that, he was only a TV presenter.

He expressed that he and Scoop Makhathini would do a mock show and drop off a copy at Anele's house.

"She’d listen, make notes & the following day I’d go back in and execute."

TshisaLIVE reports that the Kaya FM star appreciated Anele's contribution in his early days on radio. Peeps took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his post:

@Jay_Mzulu said:

"Gotta love the wholesome boy/girl friendships. This was so very good to read."

@Seeboo_m commented:

"This thread is sooo wholesome. Yhoo, thank you for sharing."

@Gift_Nandos wrote:

"Siz, when did you actually start working professionally?. Coz 2009 was a d*mn long time ago."

@sanelemalinga added:

"I didn’t think this thread ends here. Was waiting for the announcement that you and some strategic partners have acquired Y?? Or you folded Siz?"

Anele Mdoda: Broadcaster's bosses celebrate her return to 947

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda is definitely the girl that she thinks she is. After taking a break from radio for two months, 947 bosses threw a lavish party to celebrate her return to 947.

Former Idols SA judge and CEO of Primedia Broadcasting Randall Abrahams, Group CEO of Primedia Jonathan Procter and Lindile Xoko, who is a Chief Revenue Officer at Primedia, attended the lavish dinner to make sure that Anele feels at home.

Celebs such as Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo and The Wife star, Bonko Khoza, were also spotted at the lavish affair held in Sandton.

Source: Briefly News