Zakes Bantwini has taken to his timeline to share that he got to rub shoulders with Grammy-winning singer, Erykah Badu

The South African music producer shared a clip playing a set at Ibiza's Pacha nightclub right after Erykah finished playing her set

The award-winning Osama hitmaker shared that he used to listen to Erykah's music when he was growing up, not knowing that one day they'd share the stage

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zakes Bantwini is sharing his award-winning dance music with the rest of the world. The music producer and singer recently rubbed shoulders with world-renowned singer Erykah Badu.

Zakes Bantwini rubbed shoulders with Eryka Badhu at a packed nightclub in Ibiza. Image: @zakesbantwini, @erykahbadu

Source: Instagram

The South African DJ took to his timeline to share a clip of himself playing an epic set in Ibiza on 7 July. The star shared that he took over the DJ booth from the Grammy-winning soul singer at Pacha nightclub.

In the video he posted on Instagram, Zakes is on the DJing desk playing his smash hit Osama, while Erykah Badu is standing behind him. According to The South African, the Mzansi DJ captioned his post:

"From listening to her music growing up to this, playing after Erykah Badu at Pacha Ibiza was a movie."

Peeps took to Zakes' comment section to praise him for flying the South African flag even higher.

its.tshepo4you wrote:

"You are Gone Broer.... #OSAMA. From La eSataFrika to the world."

gregmaloka said:

"A well deserved starring role my brother."

go_3051 wrote:

"All I can say is you are BOSS my brother."

lkeneilwe commented:

"Fly away Zakes fly away. This is your time."

kgomza_map said:

"D*mn! and she's a beauty too."

seepesemenya wrote:

"But ta ZAKES you're within buti. The combos are speaking."

moe_chanda added:

"This is huge. Zakes and Bhaduism in the house."

Zakes Bantwini drops lyrics to Osama

In other music news, Briefly News previously reported that Zakes Bantwini has released the lyrics to his smash hit, Osama. The song became an instant hit when the music producer played it at Kunye.

He even had to push the release date forward because his fans from across the globe couldn't wait for him to drop it on the date he had set.

After dropping the song, the star's fans had been asking him to share the lyrics to the song. At most grooves, people used to make up their own lyrics and sing along with his. He definitely saved those who mumbled through the banger.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News