UK-based South African singer Toya Delazy has accused South African society of not being welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community

The singer, who was showing support for Banyana Banyana superstar Portia Modise, said homophobia in society has shattered many people's dreams

Toya Delazy urged members of the LGBTQ+ community to migrate overseas for better opportunities

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Toya Delazy has blasted South African society for failing to accept members of the LGBTQ+ community. Toya Delazy shared a lengthy statement in support of soccer star Portia Modise, who was victimised due to her sexual preference.

Toya Delazy has taken to social media to rally behind Portia Modise, who is being exploited because of her sexual preferences. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, the UK-based star, whose real name is Latoya Buthelezi, urged LGBTQ+ community members to leave the country if they wanted to prosper.

Per the publication, the singer headed to her Facebook page to write a lengthy post detailing why members of the LGBTQ+ community need to go overseas. She said black people bring each other down because they are jealous of each other and always want to judge. She said:

"The truth is if a black woman wants to survive and become successful globally - she has to leave the country because of the poor levels of education of most South Africans, they will start speaking like God is their garden boy, telling you what God thinks while abusing you."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The star added that South African society must stop exploiting female members of the LGBTQ+ and start giving them due credit. She pointed out that they also deserve the support and opportunities awarded to their male counterparts. She added:

"STOP BEING CRUEL TO THEM, the character assassination needs to stop. Everyone deserves to be rewarded for their hard work - only men get recognition, respect and money that makes sense."

Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens releases an EP titled July: SA reacts: "Our own Beyoncè & Jay-Z"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Sammie Heavens decided to join her long-time boyfriend, Nasty C, in the music industry.

The model, who has been keeping her fans and followers entertained with her poems and creative videos on her pages, recently released new music.

According to TimesLIVE, Sammie announced that she has been focusing on music and poetry. She then headed to her Instagram page to share that she had released a four-track EP titled July.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News