Cavin Johnson said referees must raise their game after Kaizer Chiefs had two players sent off during their 2-2 draw with TS Galaxy on Tuesday, 7 May 2024

The draw placed extra pressure on Chiefs as they battle to qualify for the MTN 8 next season with three games left

Amakhosi fans agreed with Johnson, while some felt the coach was making excuses for the underperforming side

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson questioned the referee after their 2-2 draw with TS Galaxy. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson blasted referee Cedrick Muvhali after skipper Edmilson Dove and Brandon Peterson were sent off during their 2-2 draw with TS Galaxy.

The draw, which took place on Tuesday, 7 May 2024, has left Chiefs in eighth place, but fans have little hope that the side can hold onto the position and qualify for the MTN 8 next season.

Cavin Johnson blasts the referee

Chiefs drew with Galaxy on Tuesday, 7 May, as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Johnson joined AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martín in criticising South Africa's referees.

Johnson said:

"I think we need to take the officiating to another level whereby we actually show and ask them [referees] to explain why [they made certain decisions] and maybe take them to another level."

Amakhosi fans back Johnson

Chiefs fans took to social media to agree with Johnson, saying referee Muvhali made questionable calls after the Galaxy match.

Collyn Mbiba KaDlamini agreed with Johnson:

"The ref deserved a red card himself."

KG Sibiya says Chiefs must take ownership:

"He must instil discipline in his own players. They are the ones costing him points and, eventually, his job."

Jeffrey Kotoane said the ref influenced the match:

"He's correct. There were questionable offside decisions that he made in that match & they cost Kaizer Chiefs three points."

Mories Lubisi says Johnson is to blame:

"Be consistent with your line-up and stop blaming officials because it won't change the outcome of the game."

Moloto Bas J Tambai disagreed:

"The ref was right yesterday. Just score more than your opponents, and you will win the game. It's simple. Talking too much won't win you games."

