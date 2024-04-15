AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin says something has to be done about the bad refereeing in South Africa

A PSL source told Briefly News that referees could face additional training to avoid controversial decisions in the future

Local football fans are divided about the penalty decision as they feel the AmaZulu coach is just looking for someone to blame

AmaZulu boss Pablo Franco Martin says the referee situation in Mzansi is worsening after he felt his side was unfairly penalised during their Nedbank Cup exit.

The Usuthu lost 4-2 to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 13 April 2024, and although he blamed the referee, coach Martin was proud his side delivered on their promise to fight.

Pablo Franco Martin blames the referee

AmaZulu coach Martin speaks about their defeat to Pirates in the video below:

Speaking to SowetanLive, the AmaZulu coach said his side has been on the receiving end of bad decisions throughout the season.

Martin said:

" It's a huge scandal, and it's not the first, the second, the third, the fourth, or the fifth time during this season [that they are robbed]. I think we are not respected at all. Nobody is doing anything regarding what's happening in this league in this kind of games [referring to dubious officiating]."

Referees are being assessed

On Tuesday, 9 April, Mamelodi Sundowns were awarded a controversial penalty, and according to a PSL source, steps are in place to prevent future incidents.

Speaking to Briefly News, the source said referees will receive assessment and possible further training.

"The issue is being looked at while we are still steps away from having VAR in South Africa. Training is the more suitable solution, though, as we have seen in Europe how mistakes still happen if there is VAR."

Fans are divided over Pirates penalty

Fans took to social media to share their views on the penalty Pirates were awarded, as some agreed with the Spaniard.

Duiker Ke Kwatsebotse says nothing will be done:

"No one will, unfortunately."

Thamku Nxise agrees with Martin:

"Franco is right because one mistake changes everything, for example, that penalty."

Lucky Kunene says Martin is looking for excuses:

"You are making noise, Franco."

Ntokozo Innocent disagrees:

"But that was a straight penalty; a Tissue Touch from an AmaZulu defender cost the club."

Malesela Samuel blames PSL management:

"Sleeping PSL CEO."

