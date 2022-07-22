Rosemary Zimu of Savage Beauty and her beau, Zac Rsa, have been serving major couple goals on Instagram

To give their followers a glimpse of their love life, the couple shares all aspects of their romance through photos and Instagram reels

However, their followers almost didn't get all of those when many began making moves on Zac after Rosemary posted a photo of Zac for the first time

Rosemary Zimu of Savage Beauty leads a private life, but that hasn't stopped her from sharing details of her romantic relationships with her followers.

Rosemary has let Mzansi in on her love life with her bae, Zac. Image: @rosemary_zimu

The rising actress has been serving couple goals on Instagram with her partner, posting everything from photos to videos of them having fun. According to Okmzansi, many people may have missed out on this after she issued a statement in 2020 claiming that many people had been hitting on her man in the DMs after she posted a photo of him on his birthday.

These are the four reels that left Mzansi swooning over the couple:

Red carpet worthy

The couple looked stunning and served major young black couple goals in black and white ensembles fit for any red carpet. Rosemary herself gave the look a perfect score, and no one can argue with that. Rosemary shared the following on Instagram:

Dining out

Rosemary and Zac posted a video of themselves drinking wine while dressed casually and clearly enjoying the scenery. The choice of music in the reel is what stole the show. The song is Bobby Caldwell's What You Won't Do For Love, and the lyrics "I got a thing for you and I can't let go" fit perfectly with Rosemary's partner's loving stare. Rosemary shared the following on Instagram:

TikTok couple vibes

Couples who have fun together stay together. Rosemary and Bae showed off their moves and killed the dance moves, earning them applause from their fans. The former Isidingo actress posted the following on Instagram:

Cool street fashion

The couple elevated street fashion by wearing colour-coordinated couple looks. They strutted the streets holding hands, oozing confidence, and smiling in love. The Savage Beauty actress posted the following on Instagram:

The Lion King composer Lebo M on the hunt for the ex who allegedly sent hate comments to him on social media

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lebo M, the composer for The Lion King, took to Instagram to reveal that one of his exes has been sending him hateful comments on the platform.

As reported by The South African, Lebo has claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that a woman with the handle @lulonke40, whom he believes to be one of his exes, has been leaving hateful comments.

According to The South African news publication, Lebo has since apologised to his family, friends and fans for the sensitive remarks made by the alleged fake account. He claimed that at that point, all he could do was block the account.

