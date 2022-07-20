Award-winning actor Warren Masemola was among the celebrities who gathered at The Market Theatre on Tuesday to bid farewell to the late talented actress Busisiwe Lurayi

The thespian took to the podium to share how he has been friends with Busi since they started working together on the set of Ses’Topla in 2014

Masemola described the How To Ruin Christmas star as a loving and caring person who welcomed him on the set with open arms

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Warren Masemola battled to hold back tears while giving a heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague Busisiwe Lurayi. The veteran actor was among some celebrities who gathered at The Market Theatre to say their final goodbyes to the star.

Warren Masemola opened up about how close he was to the late actress Busisiwe Lurayi. Image: @busi_lurayi and @warrenmasemola

Source: Instagram

Masemola took to the podium to give a speech that left mourners in tears. He spoke about how he first met Busi and also revealed that they have been tight friends since then. Per the actor, they first met when he joined the cast of the local TV production Ses’Topla in 2014.

He said although the stars who were on the show, including Brenda Ngxoli and Lesedi Job, were all welcoming, Busi's was more special.

The Nothing for Mahala star went on to describe how their relationship grew from strength to strength. He said they used to do everything together and spoke all the time. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"We spoke a lot with Busi, I have a few friends in the industry... Busi was so much love. I love you, my friend, I’m not OK, but I will always carry you artistically in my heart."

Gomora actress Katlego Danke allegedly pregnant with baby number 2: "She's half way through"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that award-winning actress Katlego Danke is allegedly pregnant. The actress, who rose to firm for playing Dineo Mashaba in the famous soapie Generations, is currently playing the lead role of Thathi Ndaba in the telenovela Gomora.

According to various reports, the cast and crew of Gomora are aware of Thathi's pregnancy, and the writers are currently trying to incorporate her pregnancy into the story.

A source confirmed to the Daily Sun that the actress is definitely pregnant and is already showing. The source added that Thathi's recent mood swings in the show are all in a bid to reveal that she is pregnant for Phumlani, played by Buyile Mdladla.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News