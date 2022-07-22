Anele Mdoda can't wait for Mzansi to watch the first ever Afrikaans series titled Ludik, which is set to drop next month

The movie, which will be shown on Netflix, will be the seasoned television and radio presenter's first to produce

The Metro FM presenter said people will enjoy the movie despite the language because there will be subtitles

The count down for the release of the first Afrikaans series on Netflix continues. The film, which will feature Hollywood-based South African star Arnold Vosloo, will be dropped in August on the streaming giant Netflix.

Anele Mdoda has shared more details about the first movie she produced, titled 'Ludik'. Image: @zintathu.

Multi-talented media personality Anele Mdoda added another title to her already impressive Resumé. The star executive produced the movie through Rose and Oaks, a production company she co-owns.

According to TimesLIVE, the star described the series she executive produced alongside Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit as a "magical piece of TV." Anele Mdoda also added that people who do not understand Afrikaans must not be worried because there will be subtitles. She said:

"Don't worry about an Afrikaans series. It's actually 50\50 English and Afrikaans, like other shows Netflix released that became a worldwide phenomenon. Let's talk Money Heist, Squid Games and such. So many shows were not in English, and they were successful."

The series revolves around Ludik, who appears to be a salt-of-the-earth oke. Behind the veneer of respectability, Ludik is steeped in the underworld that sees him crossing paths with mobsters and murderers. With his family in turmoil, jail time on the horizon and death imminent, Ludik must rely on his old and new allies to prevail and save his everything.

