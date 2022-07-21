Hollywood-based South African-born actor Arnold Vosloo has finally broken the silence about featuring in the first ever Netflix Afrikaans series Ludik

The star will be playing the main character Dan Ludik, a businessman and family man who also has many skeletons in his closet

The film is set to premiere on the giant streaming platform in August, and it also features stars such as Rob Van Vuuren, Diaan Lawrenson and Zane Meas

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Arnold Vosloo is ecstatic to be playing the lead character in the first-ever Netflix Afrikaans series. The star has featured in Hollywood blockbusters such as The Mummy.

Arnold Vosloo is set to play the lead role in the Netflix Afrikaans series that will premiere in August. Image: @FilmstoFims and @vosloo92

Source: UGC

According to a press statement released by Netflix, the international star plays Dan Ludik, a wealthy businessman and family man who will have to go to many lengths and breaths to save his life and family. Part of the statement read:

"The series revolves around Ludik, who appears to be a salt-of-the-earth oke. Behind the veneer of respectability, Ludik is steeped in the underworld that sees him crossing paths with mobsters and murderers. With his family in turmoil, jail time on the horizon and death imminent, Ludik must rely on his old and new allies to prevail and save his everything."

According to News24, the racy, skop-skiet-en-donder six-part series scheduled to drop in August also features Mzansi top actors such as Rob Van Vuuren, Diaan Lawrenson and Zane Meas.

Speaking about the highly anticipated series on Jacaranda FM, the star also touched on some of his experiences with international actors. He said Jean Claude Van Dam once advised him to go back to South Africa because "he will never make it in Hollywood."

Will Smith set to receive a $35 million dollar payment for his role in Emancipation: "He's securing the bag"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Will Smith has proved that he is one of the top earners in Hollywood. The actor who trended for weeks after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards has bounced back.

The After Earth star is set to receive a whopping $35 million paycheck for his role in the Apple TV thriller Emancipation. According to various reports, the movie was scheduled to be released this year, but it was moved to 2023 after the Oscars' slap.

Variety reported that Smith was among some of Hollywood's top earners. Other stars on the list include Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who will get $22.5 million for the movie Black Adam. In addition, Leonardo DiCaprio will earn $30 million for Killers of the Flower Moon, while Tom Cruise leads the pack with an astounding $100 million for Top Gun: Maverick.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News