Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, can't seem to catch a break from social media users

The star shot to the top of Mzansi's Twitter trends after claims that he unduly benefited from a multi-million National Student Financial Aid Scheme campaign

According to reports, Mohale landed the deal because he was allegedly in a sexual relationship with NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo

Taking to his timeline, Mohale laughed off the allegations after Twitter users called him out

Mohale Motaung is trending for the wrong reasons once again. The socialite came under fire from social media users following reports that he benefitted from a government-funded campaign because of his sexual relationship with a top government official.

Mohale Motaung has laughed off claims that he benefited from an NSFAS campaign through a rumoured sugar daddy. Image: @mohale_77

A Twitter account under the name Whistle Blowers RSA leaked the information that Mohale and NSFAS spokesperson Kagiso Mamabolo are allegedly in a romantic relationship with many other young men.

According to ZAlebs, the account also revealed that Mdu Manana, who is the former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, was the one who started the practice. Per the publication, top government officials used their high posts and government funds to lure young boys into sleeping with them. Apparently, Mohale was also one of the beneficiaries.

"Mohale Motaung was awarded a R5 million contract by his new sugar daddy, NSFAS Executive Kagisho Mamabolo, in Jan'2022."

Mohale headed to his timeline to rubbish the allegations. The former reality star, who seems unbothered by the claims, responded to a Twitter user who said Mohale jokes with them but has millions. The star responded by jokingly asking for their account number.

