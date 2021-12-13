A gorgeous couple dressed in their khaki 'uniforms' has gone viral on Twitter over their cattle farming snaps

The unidentified duo's images were shared online by popular bluebird app user @kulanicool, who appreciated their hustle

Although many locals lived for their matching outfits, tons still questioned why they chose to wear khaki clothes

A beautiful farming duo had their pictures taken and popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared them on Twitter. From posing with cattle to a stunning sunset image, the couple really crushed their mini-photoshoot.

Although their images quickly went viral on the bluebird app, the majority of commenters left responses about their outfits. The duo dressed in matching khaki farm clothes paired with safety boots.

The 'Boer attire' seemed to have annoyed many locals who just could not grasp why the couple chose those specific outfits. Nevertheless, the post still went viral, gaining a massive 3 400 likes on Twitter.

Check @kulanicool's post out below:

Briefly News took to the replies section to see what Saffas are saying:

@Shellington_ZA asked:

"Is it necessary to wear khaki when you are a farmer?"

@RealDMK_SA responded with:

"This is beautiful but I think it's about time we have our own African farm wear."

@Tebogo_Motlana mentioned their expensive Ankole cattle:

"I wish they knew how much Ankole bulls cost instead of bashing the uniform."

@sabz1980 said:

"Wow this is beautiful, may you guys be blessed with many more herd of cattle."

@WendyHope_ wrote:

"The cows are well-nourished."

@Nikita02091992 added:

"This is how I want to be with my man when I find one, no lie! I will make it happen, I've always dreamed of owning a farm and honestly, it will happen just how I imagined it to be. I just gotta be more patient even when I can't..."

