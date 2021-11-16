Krila Kula is a true inspiration to the nation for his drive to launch a chicken farming business during lockdown last year

Krila says he is a professional teacher but because everything was halted last year, he came up with a plan to start a farming business with 50 chickens and now has 200

The young Mamelodi Sundowns supporter is an instant hit among many social media users who are also sharing some advice

Krila Kula is a teacher based in Eastern Cape and just like many people who are affected by the current situation influenced by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, he decided to start a small business. Kula says he started with 50 chickens and owns 200 as we speak.

The ambitious man headed online to share his story and he is now celebrated by many locals for his brilliant move towards financial freedom. His inspirational story also grabbed the attention of Briefly News.

The Mamelodi Sundowns follower is impressed with his growth in the farming sector and we also select a few supportive reactions from local social media users.In his words, Krila says he had to sit down and devise a plan to ensure he has food on the table. He said on Twitter:

“During lockdown #level5 March 2020 I sat down and looked what can a permanent teacher do when he is not teaching. I noticed that everything was not allowed and only farmers who were operating during a hard lockdown.”

Krila Kula is an inspiration to many locals. Image: @KrilaKula/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Oatile Manale said:

“Please get two female pigs and one male pig, in a period of 6 months you will be having +-36 piglets.”

Nkosi Menzi said:

“I love farming chickens, the pain is when someone wants to slaughter them I get sad and pray for forgiveness.”

Koos Roets said:

“If you want to work there are always ways to do it - well done.”

Honey Jutt said:

“What an investment 50 to 200.”

Siphosethu Mata said:

“Yes teacher.”

@KrilaKula said:

“Farming is so nice, I sleep with a smile on my face knowing that I created some jobs. My 50 chickens we ready after 6 weeks and I had to be on the market.”

Source: Briefly.co.za