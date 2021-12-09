Briefly News asked our readers what their side chicks do that is better than their main chick and peeps came through

The post quickly gained traction on Facebook as our readers shared all kinds of replies to the unique inquiry

Responses ranged from emotional support to lack of complaining and some readers really had us laughing our socks off

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The argument over side chicks and main chicks is one that will go down in the history books of the internet. To find out more about what side chicks have that could be considered 'better' than the main chick, Briefly News asked our readers:

"What exactly does a side chick do better than the main chick?"

The post quickly blew up on Facebook gaining over 500 comments in less than four hours. Peeps from across Mzansi took the time out of their busy days to answer the question and some responses are sure to make you laugh until you cry.

Briefly News readers had each other laughing with their funny responses to "What exactly does a side chick do better than the main chick". Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Check our post out below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Grab some popcorn and coke because the wild ride in the comments section is about to begin:

Thokozani Nkululeko said:

"They don't complain too much."

Hulisani Huly shared:

"Nothing but to give a shoulder to cry on."

Mzilikazi Ka-Mangethe commented:

"They love it when you lie to them. You can even jump from a flying plane and they will believe you"

Ntsae Matseke believes:

"Main chicks are also side chicks to other men... The equation is equal..."

Osulwe Millo Zadunge hilariously called Briefly News out:

"This is a trap gents."

Lungani LungaNjinji Magwaza responded with:

"Main chick ke manual and side chick ke automatic."

Mike Ngobeni added:

"It's like having a meal in your own house and then going out to McDonald's."

Lobola: South Africans openly discuss the traditional ceremony and what it means

In other trending news, Briefly News earlier reported that South African DJ Prince Kaybee opened quite an intense debate up online. The musician asked his followers why people pay lobola. Many answered with the traditional reasons behind the ceremonial purchase but that didn't suffice.

The DJ further went on to bring in stats involving lobola. Kaybee stated that some men take loans to pay for lobola and spend years repaying it while still keeping their households afloat. He explained that some men still get divorced and lose everything and that 35% of said individuals take their own lives.

Kaybee's heated tweets got Mzansi talking. Peeps shared all kinds of reasons why lobola should be paid and why it should be left in the past with other traditions.

Source: Briefly.co.za