South African DJ Prince Kaybee had peeps on social media questioning the traditional payment of lobola

Netizens shared numerous responses to Kaybee's intense tweets about the ceremonial act with many siding with him

The DJ brought in some stats about loan payments and suicide rates while talking about lobola and peeps were keen to join in on the convo

South African DJ Prince Kaybee opened quite an intense debate up online. The musician asked his followers why people pay lobola. Many answered with the traditional reasons behind the ceremonial purchase but that didn't suffice.

The DJ further went on to bring in stats involving lobola. Kaybee stated that some men take loans to pay for lobola and spend years repaying it while still keeping their households afloat. He explained that some men still get divorced and lose everything and that 35% of said individuals take their own lives.

Kaybee's heated tweets got Mzansi talking. Peeps shared all kinds of reasons why lobola should be paid and why it should be left in the past with other traditions.

Prince Kaybee got Mzansi talking about the tradition of paying lobola. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images and Khaya Ngwenya/City Press/Gallo Images

Check his first tweet out below:

Read some of the responses:

@NduNtombela said:

"Mara guys, we wash your dirty socks, cook and clean after you for a lifetime and give you babies but still you think i25k yelobolo is not important. Amadoda ai shame."

@Ori_Debig_Beats wrote:

"It’s actually thanking the family for raising that woman, and forming a relationship between two families that aren’t related, that’s the motive that I know behind lobola."

@SOIL_Wellborn responded with:

"That's the same question I have been asking myself lately, and usually, they say men do it to thank their woman's parents but my question is if that is the case who thanks to the guy's parents."

@Thabethe_Ra said:

"A marriage certificate is R75 let go of that culture it's no longer serving you."

@RicardoMazoye tweeted:

"I remember one guy here on these streets say he was charged R80k so he got a loan and apparently he's still paying for that loan but the wife is living with another man. Lobola is a scam really and they overcharging our brothers out there and for what."

@mukhodo added:

"I'm not paying lobola in a 50/50 equality world."

Man pranked into lobola negotiations pays R25k for bride, SA reacts

In other lobola news, Briefly News previously reported that it seems a local man was unknowingly tricked into a marriage. The confused gent had social media buzzing after sharing his very interesting account of a lobola negotiation gone wrong.

After just weeks of dating a beautiful lady, Lesego knew he'd found the love of his life. Hoping to have a little fun with their families, the pair decided to play a lobola prank on the young woman's relatives, convincing the elders a marriage might be underway.

To make the prank extra believable, both lovers forked over a considerable amount of cash.

"I didn't tell my family it was a prank because I wanted it to seem real. Mogurl gave me R20k in hard cash for my family to pay for her. I added R25k to make it seem like a real deal. Phela I love stupid jokes," Lesego writes.

Source: Briefly.co.za