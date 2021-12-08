Lamiez Holworthy Defends Uncle Waffles from Peeps Questioning Her 'Dress Code'

Lamiez Holworthy has clapped back at peeps who questioned the way Uncle Waffles dresses at her gigs

The young trending DJ usually rocks crop tops and shows a bit of skin and undies during her live sets

The Metro FM presenter asked Mzansi if there's any dress code for DJs and tweeps shared mixed reactions to her question

Lamiez Holworthy has defended Uncle Waffles from peeps who don't like the way she dressed at gigs. The young DJ usually rocks crop tops and shows her underwear when she's doing her thing in the booth.

Lamiez Holworthy slammed peeps who questioned Uncle Waffles' 'dress code'. Image: @unclewaffles_, @lamiez_holworthy

Many men and some women feel that her attire is a bit inappropriate for her job and unsafe because she usually works in crowded places. They've taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the way she dresses but Lamiez blasted the tweeps who made the comments about Uncle Waffles.

She asked them if there was a specific dress code for DJs in Mzansi. According to ZAlebs, the TV personality asked:

"Hao? There’s a dress code for DJs?!"

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the Metro FM DJ's take on the matter. Check out some of their comments below:

@nurse_thapelo said:

"Male DJs and rappers do dis all da time n no one is complaining, we see their Gucci undies all da time."

@dVqrpB7c3Rl08L9 wrote:

"She can dress however she wants to, but lil girls idolize you guys. Its not a parents choice for a lil girl to be influenced by this but it happens. I just wish celebrities would realize that and actually take responsibility. Be better role models for these lil girls..."

@Thembelihle40 commented:

"Hebana why are you defending nonsense... How about Khuli Chana wears a Gstring at his next Gig?

@KutlwanoRerati2 said:

"As an influential female character in a male dominated industry, one would expect a little bit more coverage so as to direct all attention on what she’s bringing to the game."

@PharoahKethi added:

"No. There isn't a dress code for any DJ. But the concern is legit. This is SA & whether u at groove or even an Uber or wherever, predators exist. We have heard the reports, in graphic detail, of women being sodomised & murdered. Waffles just needs to exercise caution."

Lamiez Holworthy claps back at hater

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy has told a troll where to get off. The Metro FM presenter mopped the floor with a hater who shared a nasty comment on her pic wearing a short short.

The stunner wasn't impressed by the body-shaming naysayer and did not mince her words when she addressed the troll. Lamiez made it known that many Mzansi women look up to her because she's confident about the size of her thighs and body.

The stunner, who is married to rapper Khuli Chana, took to Twitter and replied to the hating tweep with the handle @Iprayforlovee:

"I have women of all shapes n sizes sizes who follow me for this very reason!"

