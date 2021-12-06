Mzansi's favourite Sunday evening dating show Date My Family has returned from its production break and the comments are heated

Last night's bachelor, Tawanda, thought he was spitting his best game but instead came across as rather arrogant and ill-mannered to viewers

Peeps flooded social media to share their thoughts about the singleton and applauded the chosen lady for putting him in his place

It is safe to say that nobody in Mzansi wishes to be Date My Family single Tawanda today. The eager bachelor is trending for his stinking attitude and his lack of respect for boundaries. The winning lady, Mandisa, impressed many viewers when she humbled the bachelor and elegantly taught him a lesson on respecting women.

Last night's episode of Date My Family has had peeps talking for every reason except the connection between the two singles. Tawanda came in looking for love and instead of showing off his best side, but he took the word 'showing off' a bit too far.

The Twitter streets came alive as viewers came together to share their feeling about the opinionated singleton and none of them minced their words.

@BongiMbele said:

"Yebbana! He's judgement and it's a huge turn-off. He's rude and he thinks he's better than anyone ayy."

@SueMvesele tweeted:

"I hope the people who know Tawanda can set him straight. Being arrogant isn’t cute, confidence is sexy but arrogance isn’t. Also, most importantly, consent is consent. Dear Mandisa, you’ve done a lot of people proud today. You’re a true queen and I’m proud of You."

@Kagiso_Mtsenga commented:

"Lol I don't have to watch the whole episode to conclude that this Tawanda is Rude and full of himself."

