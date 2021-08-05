Eish: Man Pranked into Lobola Negotiations Pays R25k for Bride, SA Reacts

A local man has social media buzzing after being tricked into paying R25 000 in lobola negotiations

The young man's new girl wanted to play a prank on her family by convincing them a marriage would take place but it seems the joke never ended

Mzansi took to the comments section with many letting the young man in on a secret - he's just gotten engaged!

It seems a local man has unknowingly been tricked into a marriage. The confused gent had social media buzzing after sharing his very interesting account of a lobola negotiation gone wrong.

, Lesego Maake shared his story with South Africa.

After just weeks of dating a beautiful lady, Lesego knew he'd found the love of his life. Hoping to have a little fun with their families, the pair decided to play a lobola prank on the young woman's relatives, convincing the elders a marriage might be underway.

To make the prank extra believable, both lovers forked over a considerable amount of cash.

"I didn't tell my family it was a prank because I wanted it to seem real. Mogurl gave me R20k in hard cash for my family to pay for her. I added R25k to make it seem like a real deal. Phela I love stupid jokes," Lesego writes.

However, it seems the prank never actually met an end. Today, the young lady is super cosy with his family. All the while the hilariously oblivious Lesego remains none the wiser.

"On the 25th her family officially brought her to my place. My mom and siblings welcomed her with open arms. She has been here since then and busy calling my mom 'mama' and little sister 'squeeza'.

"I asked her when she's planing to end the prank and she said she'll let me know.... There's a family gathering at her place this weekend and she wants us to rock matching outfits," he cutely writes.

Mzansi definitely felt bad for Lesego, the young champ who had unknowingly agreed to a marriage. Some social media users congratulated the sneaky lady for tricking her man into a lifetime commitment, especially given the difficulties convincing most men into marriage.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

Jay Shanton Davies said:

"Eish... Who's gonna tell the dude what's really up???"

Maphontshane Sefara said:

"It's a lifetime prank... you are married."

Malehloa Ntili said:

"Yes wena girl. The team has won."

Jack Phoshoko said:

"She is smart, just continue until death."

Dido Chabangu said:

"There's no prank, you are getting married bro, don't you see that, she even wants a baby."

Makeleni Siphelo said:

"Bridgette Van der Mei, let's go prank your family."

Pemla Limise Makanda Meli said:

"You're stuck with her for life now, congratulations, the little one is on the way too."

