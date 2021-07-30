Yoh: Man Exposes a Boyfriend Asking Him Not to Text His Girl, SA Has No Chill

A gorgeous Zimbabwean man has got social media in a stir after sharing screenshots of the desperate plea one woman's boyfriend made to him

It seems the woman in question had inappropriately commented on the hunk's posts, causing the boyfriend to retaliate

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their mixed reactions to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Zimbabwean man has got Twitter buzzing after revealing an interesting text from one woman's boyfriend begging the hunk not to steal his girl. It seems the questionable girlfriend commented on many of the handsome man's photos.

This hunky man has got one woman's boyfriend in his DM's. Images: @miyamikolee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @miyamikolee shared screenshots from the convo which definitely left many locals feeling sad for the boyfriend.

"Sis, you know yourself," he captioned the post.

Social media users certainly had very passionate reactions to the post. While some questioned @miyamikolee for putting the desperate boyfriend on blast, others pitied the poor lover for thinking his girl could be faithful.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@RealTalkFadzie said:

"This guy has no sense of pride and dignity whatsoever, he seems very desperate. Such behaviour repels women and they will never treat you with respect nor will they genuinely desire you."

@Mackey_Silobela said:

"I don't know why you did this after the man asked you nicely and privately. Is it for clout? Oro kanji?"

@Evidence_Shongw said:

"I’d never go that low for a h**, I’m sorry."

@rue_kat said:

"She's clearly not your girl if she's making questionable comments on other men's pictures. You are choosing to ignore blatant red flags in the post that are slapping you in the face."

@wenyu_taku said:

"Shame, so this man will always be pleading with other men not to entertain his girl. What happened to self-respect?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"Predator": Woman confidently convinces 2 boyfriends she is pregnant by them

In some more juicy relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a lady in Ghana has reportedly been able to convince two of her boyfriends that she is pregnant by both of them, as she was unsure who exactly it was that got her pregnant.

Narrating the story on Ladies' Circle on TV3 Ghana, Queen Ama, the host of the relationship show, indicated that the lady in question is one of her friends and the story is 100% true.

According to Queen Ama, the two different boyfriends do not know that there is any contention going on and each of them has accepted full responsibility.

Interestingly, one of the men is married with kids and therefore decided to buy the lady a 4-bedroom house so she can comfortably take care of the child.

The other boyfriend is single and has decided to live with the lady, name the child and take full custody and responsibility of the woman and the baby.

"So what will happen if the child grows up and becomes aware of the situation? Who will the child refer to as 'dad'?" the host asked after narrating the story.

What Ghanaians are saying

A lot of people have been expressing their thoughts on the narration.

Emmanuel Koranteng indicated:

"Predatory females all over! The earlier you flee from such men eating vixens the better: They think they are divinity's gift to humanity and they consider themselves too sweet for ordinary man in their youthful age. Their only asset is their smooth skin. But when the vagaries of time catch up with them then you will see them all over social media with backward mentalities."

Maame Gyaamah Brefo mentioned:

"She can do a DNA on their behalf without them knowing only of she has money for it. She has to tell the truth to avoid any further disgrace after learning the truth. Thank you."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za