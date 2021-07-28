Woman confidently convinces 2 boyfriends she is pregnant for both of them

An African lady whose name is withheld was able to get 2 boyfriends to believe that they are responsible for her pregnancy

This was a solution the lady came to because she was not sure which of her partners got her pregnant

Interestingly, the two men have accepted full responsibility and are providing the care and attention needed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A lady in Ghana has reportedly been able to convince two of her boyfriends that she is pregnant for both of them, as she was unsure who exactly it was that got her pregnant.

How it happened

Narrating the story on Ladies' Circle on TV3 Ghana, Queen Ama, the host of the relationship show indicated that the lady in question is one of her friends and the story is 100% true.

According to Queen Ama, the two different boyfriends do not know that there is any contention going on and each of them has accepted full responsibility.

See the full narration below:

How the men received the news

Interestingly, one of the men is married with kids and therefore decided to buy the lady a 4-bedroom house so she can comfortably take care of the child.

The other boyfriend is single and has decided to live with the lady, name the child and take full custody and responsibility of the woman and the baby.

"So what will happen if the child grows up and becomes aware of the situation? Who will the child refer to as 'dad'?" the host asked after narrating the story.

Photo credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: UGC

What Ghanaians are saying

A lot of people have been expressing their thoughts on the narration.

Emmanuel Koranteng indicated:

Predatory females all over! The earlier you flee from such men eating vixens the better: They think they are divinity's gift to humanity and they consider themselves too sweet for ordinary man in their youthful age. Their only asset is their smooth skin. But when the vagaries of time catch up with them then you will see them all over social media with backward mentalities.

Maame Gyaamah Brefo mentioned:

She can do a DNA on their behalf without them knowing only of she has money for it. She has to tell the truth to avoid any further disgrace after learning the truth. Thank you.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

LOL: Married man ready to give up family for side chick, says "it's not serious"

In some other interesting relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a Twitter user, @danielmarven has got Mzansi laughing after taking to the timeline to share one very saucy convo between a married man and his potential side piece. The risky fella says he's willing to give up his family for a chance with the pretty lady.

Heading online, @danielmarven shared screenshots of the ridiculous conversation.

"I love South Africa," he humorously captioned the post.

In the chat, our saucy lady sends a suggestive pic to her fella. The brave Casanova responds by saying he'd leave his wife and child for her any day.

The irresponsible man even says he'll sacrifice the baby's bottle milk just to make sure she has nice things.

Mzansi social media users were definitely shocked by the exchange. Check out some of the comments below:

@lcoma1 said:

"He must be mad! Even own kids on the stake."

@cher_baebae said:

"My marriage is the one that's not serious... I am not okay after reading this convo Habe!!!!!!!!!!"

@DonaldMbhiza said:

"Yoooh some people."

@_Mahlatse89 said:

"Things “we as men” say when we want to smash."

@KSomething10 said:

"He knew all he had to do is mention money so that he can get her attention. Fellas stop chasing women, chase money and watch these girls dance to your tune."

@vhapasa said:

"Golddigger that one."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za